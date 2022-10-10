Save £165 on the LG Eclair Dolby Atmos soundbar with this delicious deal

If you want to upgrade your TV's sound without crowding your room with separates, a soundbar is for you. And looky here – Amazon's Prime Early Access sale has a great deal on the LG Eclair QP5.

The Dolby Atmos soundbar is reduced by £165 – from £464 to just £299 (opens in new tab). Delicious.

Best LG Eclair QP5 deal

(opens in new tab) LG Eclair QP5 £464 £299 at Amazon (save £165) (opens in new tab)

The Eclair boasts a compact, modern design, Dolby Atmos support and eARC and 4K passthrough, making it impressively specced for such a small device. At this price, you could do a lot worse.

Petite, with soft curved edges, and finished in a woven fabric that gives the included wireless sub the appearance of an IKEA footstool, the Eclair QP5 is a refreshing change of form from many other models currently on the market.

With its small footprint and no wall-mounting options, this is a soundbar aimed squarely at those living in smaller living spaces, which makes it something of a niche proposal within the soundbar category. But we're all for niche products.

Especially when they're as decently specced as this. The Eclair has Dolby Atmos support and eARC and 4K passthrough, as well as different sound profiles to choose from.

Sonically, it's pretty impressive for such a diddy device. Fire it up, and you'll be struck by how well the audio extends beyond the reaches of the TV screen. It's not quite as buttery smooth with complicated mixes as its bigger, more expensive rivals, but it's a definite step up from standard TV speakers.

Those living in smaller spaces aren't too well catered for when it comes to soundbars, but this is definitely one of the better options. At £299 (opens in new tab), it just became even more appealing.

MORE:

Want more options? See our round-up of the best soundbars

Read our in-depth Sonos Beam review

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around