Save £100 on this JBL gaming headset in the Black Friday headphones sale

Black Friday has thrown up deals on all kinds of headphones – in-ear, wireless earbuds, on-ear, noise-cancelling... but here's the best deal on a gaming headset we've seen so far.

The JBL Quantum One are reduced by £100, bringing the price down to £129 at Amazon. That's a hefty saving, more than enough for a few games to go with it.

Black Friday JBL gaming headset deal

£229 JBL Quantum One £229 £129 at Amazon (save £100)

One of JBL's more advanced gaming headsets, the Quantum One packs head-tracking technology, so you can hear which direction a sound has come from. Advantage: you.

The Quantum One is a wired gaming headset that works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac and the Nintendo Switch. Its flagship feature is its head-tracking sensor, what JBL calls QuantumSphere 360 technology. It places sounds around you in 360 degrees, so you'll be able to tell if a gunshot comes from behind you or from the side. (And then you can get on and blast the fool who tried to waste you.)

However, this only works in PC games.

Active noise cancellation comes as standard, so you can block out any distractions and focus on the game at hand. And memory foam cushions make the ear pads comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.

It connects via USB, and its boom mic is detachable, for when you want to give the multiplayer gaming a rest.

And if your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, there's £8 off a much cheaper model, the JBL Quantum 400, bringing it down to £36. Something for everyone.

MORE:

Find out where to buy a PS5

And where to buy an Xbox Series X

Check out the best Black Friday headphones deals