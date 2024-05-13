Save hundreds and get a free soundbar with LG's new C4 and G4 OLED TVs

Following the recent LG 2024 OLED TV announcements, we are already seeing some big discounts available on the models unveiled.

Richer Sounds is offering some great deals on the C4 and G4 TVs, including a free LG soundbar and a 20 per cent saving on all models. All you have to do is apply the promo code 'LG20PERCENT' at checkout to save hundreds on any size of C4 or G4, and if you want the free soundbar as well, check the listing of your choice for the relevant promo code.

LG OLED42C4 2024 OLED TV was £1399 now £1119 at Richer Sounds (save £280)

The 42-inch C4 is the smallest model available and is the cheapest. We haven't reviewed this exact version, but we're hopeful the positives from the 65-inch version carry over to the smaller models.

LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £2159 at Richer Sounds (save £540)

The 65-inch version of the C4 is the one we reviewed and awarded five stars. It's a big improvement over the C3 in terms of picture quality, offering plenty of brightness and sharpness. It also boasts upgraded sound quality alongside an excellent gaming spec.

The C4 represents the new best in class and is a big step up from last year's C3 in terms of brightness and sharpness. The brightest picture elements contain ample detail and the image is as sharp and solid as the A80L, indicating a significant upgrade on C3 which had a comparatively soft picture. It might not compete with an MLA or QD-OLED panel, but for a mid-range OLED, it's very impressive.

Moving on to the G4, LG has confirmed that the 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch versions all feature the new, second-generation MLA OLED panel from LG Display. LG Display has previously stated that this panel is capable of going 50 per cent brighter than the previous version, up to a maximum of 3000 nits.

The C4 and G4 both support Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10. HDR10+ is not supported, although we feel that this is of little consequence. The C4 gets an upgraded version of the Alpha 9 processing chip used in last year’s C3. This means it features upgrades such as virtual 11.1.2 sound upmixing (up from the 9.1.2 of the C3) and enhanced voice remastering for greater dialogue clarity.

Both models also include four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all supporting 4K/120Hz (and 144Hz), VRR and ALLM. They also support Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, which makes getting an accurate HDR game performance much easier.

The TV's operating system, webOS 24, has seen a few upgrades from last year's version and is packed with streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV. We applaud how each app appears to have been properly optimised for the TV platform, resulting in a flawless performance, which isn't true of all TV platforms.



