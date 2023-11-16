The excellent Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds are down to $200

On the lookout for some wireless earbuds? The good news is in: check out the Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds on sale for $200 over at Amazon.

In our QuietComfort II review, we gave these earbuds five-stars for their noise-canceling, refined presentation, and overall impressive audio quality. If you need earbuds, the QuietComfort IIs are an excellent choice.

Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds deal

QuietComfort II Earbuds were $279 , now $200 (save $79)

These five-star earbuds offer up fantastic audio quality replete with refinement, nuance, and loads of detail. Put simply, if you need some earbuds that sound amazing, the QuietComfort IIs are a great choice made even better by this Amazon deal saving you $79.

Bose's QuietComfort line has impressed for quite some time, and the QuietComfort II wireless earbuds are no different. These noise-canceling buds have some stunning audio quality alongside excellent ANC, so if you're looking for an all-around strong performer, make sure to give this Amazon deal a look.

So, what do you get? Well, these buds come with Bluetooth 5.3, support the SBC and AAC codecs, have ANC, and offer up to 6hrs of battery life with ANC alongside up to 24hrs of battery life with the included charging case. They also come in Triple Black and Soapstone colorways and weigh in at 6.2g each.

In terms of audio quality, there's tons to love. Not only is noise-canceling excellent, but so is sound quality in general. These buds sound refined, detailed, and nuanced. Whatever you play with them is almost certain to be a treat, regardless of the genre or style of music. This is some five-star earbud quality.

In summary, the QuietComfort II wireless earbuds are exceptional performers. They sound great, and they've got some serious ANC chops, too. If you need a pair of buds, make sure these Bose earbuds are on your radar.

