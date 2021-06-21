Save a massive 50% on Echo Dot wireless speakers in the Amazon Prime Day sales

The Amazon Prime Day sales are up and running, and as suspected, there are some great deals on Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers. These tend to be hugely popular products during the sale, so big discounts are pretty much guaranteed.

One of the biggest savings is for the Echo Dot (4th-gen), which is now half price at just £24.99.

The 4th Generation Echo Dot is the biggest update to Amazon's smallest speaker since its inception. It's the ideal speaker for dotting around your house to give you Amazon Alexa voice control in every room, especially at this low price.

Best Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Prime Day deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon (save £25)

The Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 50 per cent discount.View Deal

The smart speaker earned a perfect five out of five in our Echo Dot (4th-gen) review. We loved its improved Alexa responses, enhanced sound quality and solid build. In fact, we called it "the most compelling case yet for choosing Alexa."

We struggled to find fault, especially at this price. If your home is full of iPhone owners, and you have the extra budget, you might be better off with the HomePod Mini. But at this price – and especially with this discount – nothing comes close to the Echo Dot.

Fancy one with a clock built-in? Why not. This speaker is also on offer with £25 off.

Best Amazon Prime Day Echo Dot with Clock deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 4th Gen £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Like most of Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers, the Dot with Clock wasn't pricey to begin with, so £25 off is a huge saving. Definitely worth getting out of bed for.View Deal

This is identical to the standard Echo Dot, but with a clock display built in. That means you can see the time at a glance – handy if you're positioning it on a bedside table. It has standard alarm features too, including the all-important snooze function.

But, if you really want a bargain of a smart speaker, you could opt for the 4th-gen Dot's predecessor...

Best Amazon Prime Day Echo Dot 3rd Gen deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon (save £20)

The older model has a different design, and has a couple of compromises in terms of performance. But if you're looking for one of the cheapest smart speakers on the market right now, you really can't go wrong with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot.View Deal

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot isn't quite as responsive when you summon Alexa, and its sonics don't fare as well as the 4th Gen. But it's still a fantastic budget option, and is small enough to move from room to room or even take with you on a weekend away. And for £20?! You won't be disappointed.

MORE:

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 – what to expect

These are 2021's best Amazon Prime Day TV deals