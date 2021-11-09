Save 55% on the Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar in the Black Friday build up

Looking to snap up a soundbar in the Amazon early Black Friday sales? Well, here's a deal that made the What Hi-Fi? team perform a near whiplash-inducing double-take: the Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400, a soundbar and wireless subwoofer system boasting immersive sound and DTS Virtual:X in a wireless and space-saving design – with streaming services inbuilt – is now on sale for £370 off at Amazon. This means that the regular retail price of £669 is now slashed to just £299!

Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400, now less than half-price

Sonically, soundbars live on a scale of awful to excellent. Not only does this Yamaha soundbar fit in the latter category, it’s loaded with MusicCast smarts that give it full music streaming and multiroom abilities. And look at that discount!

When reviewed by our friends Down Under, the Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 was praised as "highly versatile, loaded with MusicCast, unusually musical, and expandable for surround... an exceptional performer for its price".

And look at that price now!

Yamaha’s Bar 400 comprises two parts: the main soundbar to go in front of or below your TV, together with a wireless subwoofer to place wherever is convenient.

The bar is 98cm wide, though the more important dimension may be its height – at just 6cm, it is low enough to avoid covering either the screen or the infrared receiver of most TVs.

You’ll want to network the Bar 400 to activate the abilities of the MusicCast platform, either via a wired Ethernet connection to your network, or using the iOS/Android MusicCast apps to connect it with your home wi-fi.

Once set up, MusicCast can deliver a wide range of online streaming services such as Tidal, Deezer, Spotify (including free Spotify accounts), and internet radio.

MusicCast can also play from music shared on your home network via DLNA, while AirPlay 2 helps it to integrate nicely in Apple-based homes. Finally, there’s Bluetooth for direct streaming from any device, though the MusicCast app can also play tunes from your device over wi-ii, which boasts better quality.

Our advice? If you're looking to level up your TV's sound ahead of the festive season (and before Black Friday frenzy truly grips the nation), you'll save a lot of money in the process here...

