Father's Day gifts: save 25% on Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones

If you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift for the big day next Sunday (21st June), this Bowers & Wilkins headphones deal might be just the thing.

Three pairs of Bowers & Wilkins' latest PX wireless headphones are now up to 25 per cent off at several UK retailers, including John Lewis, Amazon, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks and Audio T.

The five-star B&W PI3 sporty neckband wireless earbuds (usually £169) and the PX5 noise-cancelling wireless over-ears (typically £269) are now both 25 per cent off.

The excellent, also five-star, B&W PX7 noise-cancelling wireless headphones (RRP £349) - larger, more premium versions of the PX5s - are now 20 per cent off, too.

You can click through to the retailer links above or in the deals box below to see the discounted prices. The offers are available now and run through to 28th June.

The Bowers & Wilkins PI3 are brilliant wireless buds for those who don't mind a neckband design. They're clean, detailed and solid-sounding with tight bass response, and they seal their five-star fate with a strong, fine build.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are equally recommendable for those looking for a premium pair of noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones. With a lively and insightful sound, they are born entertainers and can rub shoulders with the very best at their price.

We haven't reviewed the PX5s but their siblings' success is encouraging. While the PX7s sport 43mm drivers and promise 30 hours of battery (with a 15-minute quick charge furnishing you with 5 hours of playback), the PX5s have 35mm drivers and claim 25 hours (you can get 3 hours from a 15-minute charge).

