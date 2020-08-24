Save 20% on UE Boom 3 wireless speaker in Amazon End of Summer Sale

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is here, and it's already served up a healthy saving on a fantastic Bluetooth speaker.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is now just £75.50, down from £94. That's a saving of £18.50, or 20 percent, on the portable, waterproof speaker, ideal for taking on your holidays (especially if they're in the UK).

But it promises to be a blink-and-you'll-miss-it offer, with the deal set to expire at midnight tonight.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 £94 £75.50 at Amazon

The Boom 3 has Ultimate Ears' trademark rugged design and pretty good sound. There are newer rivals, but it's still a very good option, especially at this price, for good on-the-go sound.View Deal

If you're looking for a tough, loud Bluetooth speaker that will withstand everything Mother Nature has to throw at it, the Boom 3 is for you. Its IP67 rating means it's dustproof and waterproof (up to 1m in water for 30 minutes), and the high-density fabric has been reworked to make it tough as anything, no matter how extreme the environment.

Despite this ruggedness, it's small and light enough to stash in a bag for a camping trip (it's about the size of a small thermos).

The on-device controls are easy to get to grips with, and you can wirelessly link two Boom 3s for stereo sound, or up to 150 Boom and Megaboom speakers of all generations for one heck of a party. Better warn the neighbouring tent.

Sound is plenty loud and exuberant, even if it does lack a little polish. Still, you're not going to mind when you're dancing round the campfire.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale lasts from today until Tuesday 1st September, with new deals every day. We'll bring you all the best hi-fi/AV deals as they land.

MORE:

Best Bluetooth speakers

The best Amazon UK deals