Samsung's pair of upgraded 4K ultra-short throw projectors are set to deliver "unmatched picture and sound quality"

Samsung has announced two new ultra-short throw projectors which are set to challenge your TV for a spot in your living room. The Premiere 7 (LPU7D) and Premiere 9 (LPU9D) are the latest models in Samsung's growing projector portfolio, with the latter serving as a successor to the five-star Premiere LSP9T from 2022.

Both models can reportedly "transform any living space into a premium home cinema" according to Samsung due to their premium picture and audio credentials. These 4K projectors support HDR in both the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats, with brightness figures quoted at 3450 ISO lumens for the Premiere 9 and 2,500 ISO lumens for The Premiere 7. Samsung claims that both models deliver "sharp and dynamic visuals" and cover an impressive 154 per cent and 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 standard colour space on the 9 and 7 respectively. Both models are also capable of projecting screen sizes up to 130 inches, though the Premiere 7 is limited to 120 inches if you want to view content in 4K.

Samsung is also dipping into its expertise with its 2024 TV range by including its AI-powered picture enhancements including Vision Booster and AI Upscaling. The former adjusts brightness and contrast in accordance with the natural light in your viewing environment to deliver the best picture quality, while the latter delivers content in "stunning 4K resolution, regardless of its original quality". While we're usually wary of big claims surrounding resolution upscaling, we've seen this system in action on the QN900D 8K Mini LED TV and were thoroughly impressed, so we're receptive to seeing how it works on these new projectors.

Moving onto sound, Samsung has outfitted the Premiere 9 with a 40W 2.2.2 channel system with dedicated upward-firing speakers, while the Premiere 7 gets a slightly less powerful 30W 2.2 channel system. Both models support Dolby Atmos, with Samsung claiming that they will deliver "an expansive dome of sound".

Furthermore, Samsung has loaded its Tizen OS Home operating system onto these projectors, meaning they should work in an almost identical fashion to its smart TV. It features comprehensive app support with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus all built-in, while gamers can take advantage of the built-in game streaming apps without the need to hook up a console.

The Premiere 7 and 9 can also be used as wireless smart speakers when not in use, with voice controls on board for hands-free operation. While Samsung hasn't explicitly listed which services are supported, we presume it will be the brand's own Bixby Assistant and Amazon's Alexa system; it also says it will support a "variety of music applications".

Rounding things out with the design of these units, they should look familiar to anyone who has a current-generation Premiere projector. They feature the same rounded design with a premium fabric covering across the front edge from Danish textile company, Kvadrat. Samsung touts an intuitive setup process that allows users to jump directly into watching their favourite content without a complex setup process.

Both models are available now in the United States, Canada and China, with a rollout for further regions planned for later this year. The Premiere 9 currently retails for $6000 (around £4500 / AU$8850), while the Premiere 7 can be yours for $3000 (around £2270 / AU$4400).

