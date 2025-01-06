Samsung’s next 8K TV has been announced and its AI features make it their ‘most advanced TV to date’

CES 2025 is underway, and Samsung has already announced the release of its newest 8K TV at First Look 2025.

The tech giant is calling the Neo QLED 8K QN990F its “most advanced TV to date”, that boasts AI features to enhance picture quality and sound clarity. It might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to how AI will aid society, but it uses a variety of techniques to take picture quality to the next level.

For example, the new model will include the Auto HDR Remastering Pro feature which analyses content frame by frame then applies scene-adaptive colour expansion for “vibrant colours and lifelike visuals”. It also features 8K AI Upscaling Pro which improves lower-resolution content and bumps it up to 8K.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has released a TV with these futuristic features. Instead, the QN990F is set to be a step up from the flagship 8K QN900D which was released last year and also boasted the use of AI. Both models are powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor.

We gave the QN900D a five star rating for its stunning 8K upscaling abilities and exceptionally bright picture.

In the review, we said: “We have seen good 8K upscalers before, from Sony, LG and, of course, Samsung. But thanks, presumably, to the massive contribution of AI, the precision with which the QN900D adds the tens of millions of extra pixels required to turn 4K and HD into 8K feels almost mystically impressive.

“This is especially true in highly textured areas such as hair, grass, trees, the fabric of clothing, face details and so on. It’s not just that this sort of image content looks sharper, either. It also looks denser and more three-dimensional – more organic and natural, even.”

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung is the only company that is really pushing forward with 8K content upscaling right now. This has given them a head start compared to the rest of the industry because there’s next to no content mastered at 8K resolution.

Judging by that, let’s just say we are pretty excited to see what the new model will bring to the table.

We don’t know when it will be available to buy, and the price has not been released either. However, the QN900D was not cheap (it originally retailed at £6650) so we can expect something similar for the QN990F.

MORE:

Read our in-depth Samsung QN900D review

Check out our best picks for Samsung TVs

And these are the best 8K TVs