Samsung's Galaxy S4 smartphone has broken all the company's sales records, beating its ambitious sales target of 10m units in the month since its worldwide launch.

Four Galaxy S4s have been sold worldwide every second since the April 27 launch, which saw the phone available in 60 countries simultaneously. It's now on sale in 110 countries, and Samsung is planning to build momentum by offering the model through 327 mobile phone operators in 155 countries.

The one-month sales figure of over 10m units is unprecedented in Samsung history: the Galaxy S3 took 50 days to sell 10m phones, the Galaxy S2 five months, and the original Galaxy S seven months.

Even before the S4 was launched, Samsung sold 65m smartphones in the first three months of this year, to maintain its lead in the global market with a 29.6% global smartphone share for January-March.

And new colours are on the way for the Galaxy S4: in addition to the current White Mist and Black Forest, Blue Arctic and Red Aurora will become available in the Summer, with Purple Mirage and Brown Autumn following later. The availability of colours will vary between countries.

Samsung has also confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S4 Mini, a smaller, more affordable version of the flagship S4.

Written by Andrew Everard

