If you've been tempted by the idea of an Ultra HD 4K TV but discouraged by the high price tags, two new budget Samsung 4K TVs – due on sale in time for the World Cup – could be right up your street.

The Samsung UE40HU6900 is the first 40in 4K TV to hit the market and comes in at less than £1000, while the UE55HU6900 – a 55in set – will be on sale for £1500; noticeably cheaper than any other big-brand 4K TVs on sale.

The 6900 range didn't feature in the Samsung 2014 TV range, as released at CES, but it seems Samsung is eager to slip out some affordable 4K TVs ahead of the World Cup, which seems a sensible idea.

Lancashire-based Simply Electricals is currently advertising Samsung UE40HU6900 model at a bargain £999, while you can also find its 55in sister model on sale for a mere £1500.

The Samsung UE55HU6900 is also being sold for £1500 by Richer Sounds (below) – an indication that prices on Ultra HD 4K TVs might start coming down over the weeks and months ahead.

These new 4K TVs come after a 39in Bush 4K TV appeared on the Argos website earlier this year for just £500 – and that was £4000 less than the last 4K TV we'd reviewed (albeit an LG 65in set).

However, that Bush set was placed on the Argos website in error and there weren't actually any stock available. The Samsung models, by contrast, are "in stock" and available for pre-order promising a late May delivery.

Both the 40in and 55in models come with Samsung's Smart Hub, which has been expanded for 2014 with the addition of two new panels – Multimedia and Games.

Multimedia offers popular online content and allows you to access any connected device, while the Games tab lets you play various games. There are also hub pages for TV, films and apps.

