Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds unveiled in new video leak

Last week, we brought you leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. This week, we go one better: a 360-degree video that seems to show Galaxy Buds Pro from every angle.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are said to be Samsung's next big noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, tipped to launch alongside the Korean tech titan's Galaxy S21 flagship phone on 14th January.

As you see from the twirly video posted on Voice by reputable leaker Evan Blass, the buds look closer to the Galaxy Buds+ than this summer's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Voice.com )

If the rumours are true, the Galaxy Buds Pro will boast AKG-tuned audio, improved noise-cancelling, a beefier battery life (courtesy of the 500aMh charging case), Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C charging. Three gloss finishes are said include "Phantom Violet" and "Phantom Black" (pictured above).

Blass's post is the latest in a string of Galaxy Buds Pro leaks that have revealed much about the spec and even the predicted price, but we expect Samsung to save a few surprises for the yet-to-be-confirmed launch on 14th January.

Samsung released its first pair of true wireless Galaxy Buds back in 2019 to mixed reviews. The more recent Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live haven't raised the bar much either, so it'll be interested to see how the Galaxy Buds Pro measure up against the Apple AirPods Pro and rumoured AirPods 3 buds.

