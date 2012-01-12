Samsung has signed up Netflix as the latest partner for its Smart TV app store.

Customers who log on to the Netflix website today can start a free, one month trial of the service to stream films and TV shows over their Samsung Smart TV, PC or mobile device.

The Netflix app is intially available on Samsung's D7000 and D8000 Smart TV series, and in the coming months will be made available on the company's new 2012 Smart TVs and Blu-ray players.

Viewers will have access to tens of thousands of films and TV programmes, says Samsung, including hits such as The Expendables, popular US series 24 and 90210, and UK favourites including The Only Way Is Essex, Top Gear and The Inbetweeners.

More films and TV programmes will be added regularly, and once the free trial runs out there'll be a monthly fee of £5.99 for the service.

Netflix launched in the UK and Ireland earlier this month.

