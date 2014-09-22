The second generation radio was named 'Best DAB/FM radio' in our 2012 Awards and Ruark is no doubt intent on gaining similar plaudits for its latest model. So let's see what's changed...

From the first glance, the new R1 certainly looks similar to its predecessor. However, there is an improved RotoDial control system and an updated OLED display.

The third-generation radio has the same dimensions as the R1 Mk II, however additional finishes are now available: Soft White or Soft Black lacquers, or Rich Walnut.

Under the exterior, Ruark has "future-proofed" the latest R1 with DAB+ and there's also a Bluetooth receiver on board to let you stream your music from a whole range of compatible phones and tablets.

Other features include the dual alarm and the USB charge port that'll recharge "most smartphones". The new R1 radio is priced at £200 and is due to hit the shelves in early October.

