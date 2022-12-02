Rotel's first just-add-speakers S14 network streaming system could rival the Naim Uniti Atom

The Naim Uniti Atom has some competition. Rotel's new just-add-speakers system looks like a real rival to Naim's Award-winner, with amplification, streaming services, wireless playback and analogue connections all supported in one box.

The S14 "integrated network streamer" features 150W of Class AB amplification at 4 Ohms, which should be plenty to drive most loudspeakers. It packs a 32-bit ESS Sabre digital-to-analogue converter, which feeds high current output transistors powered by an oversized toroidal transformer. Rotel says this will deliver precision and control.

Wired ethernet and dual-band wi-fi are on board, with the S14 able to play hi-res audio up to 24-bit/384kHz PCM as well as full MQA files.

It supports all the major streaming services directly, so you can stream tunes from Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and more straight through the S14. It is also Roon Ready, and supports Apple's AirPlay 2 and Google Cast wireless technologies alongside aptX HD Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Rotel)

Want to connect physically to the unit? You've got plenty of options, with coaxial, optical, analogue RCA and PC-USB source inputs at your disposal.

The unit is controlled via a newly engineered aluminium remote control, there's a full-colour display, and it has a headphone connection on the front panel for fuss-free private listening.

The Rotel S14 is available now in black or silver for £2499 / $2499.99 / AU$3299.

So should Naim be worried? Rotel, a Japanese family-owned audio brand, has wowed us in the past with budget electronics as well as the more high-end Michi X3 amplifier recently, so we're excited to hear how the new system performs. We'll bring you a full review as soon as we can.

MORE:

See all the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winners

Best speakers: budget to premium stereo speakers

Cambridge Audio Evo 150 vs Naim Uniti Atom: which is the best streaming system?