Roon 2.0 lands with Roon ARC app to take all your music with you

Music software management platform Roon is getting a big update in the form of Roon 2.0. The biggest innovation? The Roon ARC app, which lets you listen to your entire Roon library of tracks on your phone, so you don't have to rely on whatever the streaming services have to offer.

The app is free to all Roon subscribers, and lets you access your music by artist, album, playlist or tag, so you can quickly find something to listen to. Which is a godsend if you have a ton of rare music stashed away on a hard drive that you can't find on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music et al.

It also serves up all of Roon's metadata to your phone, so you can access liner notes, album and song credits, recommendations, Roon Radio, new releases and daily mixes.

And it links seamlessly to the Tidal and Qobuz streaming services, so you can listen to all the hi-res music they have to offer without leaving the Roon ARC app. By optimising the signal path, it'll also give you the best sound quality from whichever mobile device you're listening on. Want to dig deeper into this? The 'Signal Path' tab will show how the audio reaches your headphones from the source media.

You can download for offline listening too, so you can listen on a plane or where you have no internet connection. Files are downloaded in their original format, rather than being compressed, so should sound as good as they can – though this could make for sizeable downloads, so hop onto a wi-fi connection to avoid a hefty phone bill for data use.

Roon isn't the best known music platform around, but this new mobile app – along with Tidal and Qobuz integration – could help change that.

