The latest offers on TVs, Blu-ray players, home cinema amps and speakers have been announced as part of the Richer Sounds sale, which started on Boxing Day.

Many top brands are included in the latest round of sale offers, which are all subject to availability so move quickly if something catches your eye:

TV bargains

• LG 42LN540V 42-inch LED TV - previously £349.95, now reduced to £269.95

• Panasonic TX-P42X60B 42-inch plasma TV - available for £279.95, a saving of £50 from its previous price of £329.95. A 50-inch model is also available for £379.95, reduced from £399.95

• LG 42LN575V 42-inch smart LED TV - now reduced by £60 to £369.95

Home cinema deals

• Yamaha YAS101 soundbar - now available for £149.95, reduced £20 from its previous price of £169.95

Hi-Fi savings:

Audio lovers can also take advantage of some further savings in the Richer Sounds sale:

• The Marantz CD6005 CD player is our 2013 Best CD player up to £500 and is now available at £259, a saving of £90

• Our music system Product of the Year for 2013, the Marantz M-CR610 streaming mini system (excluding speakers), has been reduced by £70 to a sale price of £429

All these offers, plus many more, can be found by visiting the Richer Sounds website and are available while stocks last.

by Pete Hayman

