Quick! Save AU$80 on new AirPods Pro 2 in Amazon pre-order

The AirPods Pro 2 aren't even on store shelves yet, but you can already bag yourself a tasty saving on them. At Amazon AU, you can pre-order the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for AU$319 (opens in new tab) – AU$80 less than the RRP and indeed Apple's own pre-order price.

The Apple wireless earbuds go on sale on Friday 23rd September, so presumably this is the date they would arrive at your front door.

The global retail giant doesn't appear to be offering an AirPods Pro 2 pre-order deal in other territories, so this appears to be an Aussie special.

Everything you need to know about the new AirPods Pro 2

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 Generation AU$399 AU$319 (save AU$80) (opens in new tab)

The new AirPods aren't available until 23rd September, but if you pre-order them now on Amazon AU you will benefit from an AU$80 saving over the RRP.

The AirPods Pro 2 were announced during Apple's iPhone 14 event last week and look to progress the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds across the board. While the highly anticipated sequels largely mirror their predecessor's design, Apple has improved the earpiece controls by adding volume adjustment.

The headline news is the introduction of personalized spatial audio, which will allow the user to, using the camera of an Apple device running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, create fit profiles based on their own unique ear in order to deliver the optimum spatial experience.

Elsewhere, battery life is up from 24 hours to 30, there's an additional XS eartip size in the box, and both sound quality and active noise cancellation has supposedly been improved courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro should bring a smattering of welcome – if not revolutionising – improvements to Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds. So if you have already decided that they are to be your next earbuds, it makes sense to take advantage of the AirPods Pro 2 pre-order deal on Amazon AU (opens in new tab) while you can.

MORE:

AirPods Pro 2 (2022) vs AirPods Pro: which Apple earbuds are better?

The one big feature missing from the AirPods Pro 2: hi-res audio playback

The best wireless earbuds you can buy