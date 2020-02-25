Quick! Philips OLED TV now just £1099 for limited time only

Want a good-performing 55-inch OLED TV for just £1099? Then it's your lucky day.

Currys has dropped the Philips 55OLED804 to that tasty figure, offering a £600 saving over its original £1699 price.

That's some deal for a TV we called out for its "strong sound and good picture", not to mention the fact it outdoes last year's Black Friday price of £1289.

Philips 55OLED804 4K OLED TV £1699 £1099 at Currys

The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Android smart TV platform. It's a very decent TV, and now at a very decent price.View Deal

With every OLED TV manufacturer using the same LG panels, it can be hard for individual models to stand out from the crowd. Not so the Philips 804, which differentiates itself with glorious, bright and colourful Ambilight.

Even without Ambilight, which uses rows of LEDs to extend the colours of the onscreen action to the wall around the TV, this would be a great option thanks to the excellent HDR performance (both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are supported) and supremely deep blacks.

Now with a hefty discount, there's strong reason to consider it for your next TV. You might want to be quick, though – we've been told this is a limited-time deal.

