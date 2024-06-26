Quick! Our favourite Bose noise-cancelling earbuds are back at their lowest price ever

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market right now. So, it's great now to see £81 off the buds at Amazon, bringing their price down to a very tempting £219. That's 27% off their usual £300 asking price. It's the first time we've seen them at this price since March.

When we originally tested them back in October last year, they fully justified their premium tag thanks to that coveted Bose combination of peerless noise cancelling and rich, satisfying sound quality. You'll also be pleased to know the price drop applies to all three colours: Black, White and Moonstone Blue.

Check out our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review for the full rundown, but if you need to be convinced quickly that the Ultra are the buds for you, we've got most of what you need to know right here to make an informed decision.

The buds feel suitably premium and Bose has nailed the design – during testing, we noted just how comfortable they are to wear for long periods thanks to the super-soft eartips and smooth ergonomics. The neat touch controls make for a slick user experience too.

Anyone looking for a hugely entertaining sound from their wireless earbuds will get that and more from the Bose. They're refined-sounding but bring clarity and punch to the party too. There’s a good sense of openness and spaciousness, with plenty of dynamism and weighty, controlled bass.

That’s all without even mentioning the noise-cancelling, which is straight out of the top drawer. They dramatically reduce environmental hubbub (by wireless earbuds standards), which makes them a great portable shout for commuting or travelling. Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC each time you use them and if you’re a frequent flyer, the Bose will become almost as important to you as your passport and boarding pass. Battery life is a respectable six hours per charge with the case providing an additional 16 hours.

We're not sure how long the Bose will be back at their lowest price although we do now know that Amazon Prime Day is happening in July. Whether or not they drop further remains to be seen, but we think now is a good time to buy, especially if you've been holding off for the past couple of months.

