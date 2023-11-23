Quick! Floorstander favourites fall by 25% for Black Friday – but stock seems limited

There hasn't exactly been a flurry of Black Friday deals on floorstanding speakers so far, but there is one to get excited about if you're after a pair under £1000. The five-star Dali Oberon 5 are now just £599 at Peter Tyson and Amazon courtesy of a brand-new £200 (or 25 per cent) discount.

These speakers are former and current What Hi-Fi? Award winners – they won our 'Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000' Best Buy in 2020 and, just recently, a 2023 Best Buy as vital members of the Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package.

They may have been overshadowed in the Awards' floorstander category since by the £799 Triangle Borea BR08 (in 2021 and 2022) and £999 Q Acoustics 5040 (in 2023), but these are two considerably higher-priced rivals in light of the Oberon 5's Black Friday discount. At this knockdown price, the Dalis are hard to pass up.

Just know that the Amazon listing (Peter Tyson Online is the seller) states that only 12 pairs are in stock, so we would jump on this deal sharpish if it ticks your boxes.



Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders was £799 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

You can save 25% on these former Award winners, making them incredible value for anyone looking for entertaining and informative floorstanders for a small to mid-size room. In our five-star Dali Oberon 5 review, we praised the speakers' "dynamic subtlety, rhythmic precision and sheer transparency". Great value this Black Friday. Deal is also available via Amazon

The compact towers are just 83cm high and don’t require any toe-in, which makes them a great option for smaller rooms and tight spaces, though they do need a bit of distance from a rear wall to truly shine.

Sonically, they're great all-rounders, capable of lapping up any genre of music you care to throw at them. We found them to be hugely entertaining, with great dynamic subtlety and rhythmic precision. Add real low-end reach, crisp highs and an expressive midrange and you’ve got a great partner for your budget/mid-range amplifier.

In fact, if you're looking to build a system from scratch and want to keep things simple, one of our dream system builders paired the Dali Oberon 5 with a Cambridge Audio Evo 75 streaming amplifier which happens to be just £1099 at Richer Sounds thanks to a £700 Black Friday discount. For a combined price of £1698 (and saving of £900), this is a fantastic-value streaming system.

