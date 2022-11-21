Quick! Five-star AirPods Pro 2 are at lowest price ever for Black Friday

Apple gear isn't often discounted, even during Black Friday. That's especially true of its newer fare, like the AirPods Pro 2. But here we are with deals both in the UK and US, knocking a small but significant chunk off the five-star true wireless earbuds' usual retail price.

In the UK, Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro 2 for £239 (opens in new tab), a saving of £10. While in the US, Walmart (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) are offering them for $199, saving you a chunky 50 bucks - its lowest price yet.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 early Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £249 now £239 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are discounted by £10 at Amazon UK, bringing the price down to £239. That's a saving of four per cent. Not massive, admittedly, but any discount is rare on such a new pair of Apple headphones.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 was $249 now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) & Walmart (opens in new tab) (save $50)

US buyers get a better discount than those in the UK, at 20 per cent. They also get more options of where to buy – the same deal applies at Best Buy and Walmart, giving plenty of choice.

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear AirPods to date, and the first to earn five stars from us (previous pairs were solid four-star performers). That's due to better sound quality (which can now mix it up with the best true wireless earbuds around), as well as improved noise cancelling.

They also boast a more powerful processor than their predecessors, new features, and longer battery life, too. They even feature on-bud volume controls for the first time, so you don't have to fish out your phone. Who says Apple doesn't listen to feedback?

Competition is fiercer than ever in the true wireless earbuds space. And until now, Apple was lagging behind. But the AirPods Pro 2 put the firm up there with the best at this level. They're still much better for iOS users than those with an Android device, but with this discount, they might even convert some of them into Apple's fold.

MORE:

Black Friday sales: see our pick of the best deals right now

Best AirPods Black Friday deals across all Apple headphones

Check out the best wireless earbuds: budget and premium