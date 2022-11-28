Last call! Five-star AirPods Pro 2 are still at their lowest-ever price in Cyber Monday Apple deals

We were surprised to see Apple's AirPods discounted this Black Friday, and even more so to see the deals on its new flagship AirPods Pro 2 buds still live and kicking on Cyber Monday.

This deal is live both in the UK and US, across multiple retailers and knocking a significant chunk of money off these brilliant five-star wireless earbuds' usual retail price.

In the UK, Amazon (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab) are still selling the AirPods Pro 2 for £229 – its lowest price yet, with a new saving of £20 (previously the saving was just a tenner).

While in the US, Walmart (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) are offering them for $199, saving you a chunky 50 bucks - that's the best deal we've seen yet for these buds.

We can't image the sale will be one for much longer past today's Cyber Monday deals, so better hurry before they go back to full price!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £249 now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab) (save £20)

Apple's new flagship wireless ANC buds are now discounted by £20 at Amazon UK and John Lewis, bringing the price down to £229. That's a saving of eight per cent. Not massive, admittedly, but any discount is rare on such a new pair of Apple flagship headphones.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 was $249 now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) & Walmart (opens in new tab) (save $50)

US buyers get a better discount than those in the UK, at 20 per cent. The same deal applies at Best Buy and Walmart, too, giving plenty of choice on where to get your new 'Pods.

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear AirPods to date, and the first to earn five stars from us (previous pairs were solid four-star performers). That's due to better sound quality (which can now mix it up with the best true wireless earbuds around), as well as improved noise cancelling.

They also boast a more powerful processor than their predecessors, new features, and longer battery life, too. They even feature on-bud volume controls for the first time, so you don't have to fish out your phone. Who says Apple doesn't listen to feedback?

Competition is fiercer than ever in the true wireless earbuds space. And until now, Apple was lagging behind. But the AirPods Pro 2 put the firm up there with the best at this level. They're still a much better experience for iOS users than those with an Android device, but with this discount, they might even convert some of them into Apple's fold.

