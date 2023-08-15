Qobuz is slashing the price of over 10,000 albums – and you don't even need to be a subscriber

French high-quality music service Qobuz is offering up to 80 per cent off thousands of albums thanks to a special promotional event running throughout August. As part of Download Fest, Qobuz is offering huge discounts on more than 10,000 albums across the platform, even if you're not a subscriber to the service.

Open to everyone regardless of whether they are a Qobuz member, the massive list of discounted albums features everything from established artists to emerging talents, to new releases and those classic albums that everyone really should have as part of their collection.

To pick out a few, Thelonious Monk's Genius Of Modern Music, Marvin Gaye's What's Going On and Joni Mitchell's Blue, not to mention The Velvet Underground's Loaded and Van Morrison's Astral Weeks, are all heavily discounted as part of the event.

If you're feeling generous, you can also Gift a Qobuz Digital Gift Card, available from £15 ($15) - £150 ($150) for someone else to buy and download their favourite albums in hi-res quality.

Qobuz is offering discounts on thousands of hi-res albums throughout August. (Image credit: Qobuz)

We were intrigued by Qobuz when we reviewed it a few years ago, deeming it to be a great platform for those users who want a strong hi-res selection of music and an eclectic collection of off-the-beat offerings. While there may be gaps in the catalogue, that becomes less of an issue when you can just pick and choose which albums to buy at a discounted rate.

Those considering a full subscription to Qobuz can sign up to its Sublime tier and enjoy offers like this all year round, plus access to the platform's 100+ million-strong collection of hi-res tracks.

Qobuz' Download Fest runs until 31st August 2023, so make sure you don't miss out on some whopping savings as summer cools off and the nights draw in. For a full list of all the albums available, head over to Qobuz's official website.

