PS5 stock shortage won't ease before mid-2022, says chip-maker AMD

The PS5 stock shortage will finally ease around the middle of next year, the console's chip-maker has predicted.

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD (the company whose chips are used in the PS5) said (via Spieltimes): "I expect it to be from June-September of next year 2022 when, perhaps, it will be possible to go down to a video game store or a department store to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X without it being an impossible task."

While welcoming that there could finally be an end in sight to the great console shortage of 2020/21, gamers will undoubtedly be peeved that they are potentially in for another 12 months of supply issues. They have already had to suffer a year of it since the first pre-orders went live in September 2020.

Worst, Su's previous form isn't exactly reassuring. She previously predicted that the global chip shortage – which has harmed manufacture of everything from smartphones to cars – would be over by the first half of 2021.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer last week warned that supply shortages of Xbox Series X/S consoles would last until next year at least, blaming a number of "pinch points" that are constraining supply.

So, if you're still waiting to secure a next-gen console, your struggle is far from over.

For the best chance, check out our where to buy Xbox Series X and where to buy PS5 pages, which are updated regularly.

