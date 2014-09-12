It has emerged that one million PS4s have now been sold in the UK, in the space of only 42 weeks – making it the second-fastest selling home console of all time here, according to reports.

The sales data has been published by industry analyst GfK Chart Track, confirming the PS4 as being the fastest next-gen console to reach the milestone, which coincides wiith the launch of Destiny.

Sony will no doubt be confident of shifting yet more PS4s in the lead up to Christmas 2014, with Destiny leading a roster of new releases that also includes FIFA 15 and the latest Call of Duty title.

We're also awaiting the UK launch of PlayStation TV on 14th November – a device that lets you remotely play PS4 games, as well as a library of Vita, PSP and original PlayStation games.

Fergal Gara, VP and MD UK and Ireland at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, said: "The demand for PS4 has been enormous, and we’re thrilled with the response from UK gamers.

"From day one, our sole focus has been making PS4 the best place to play, so we’re delighted that so many UK gamers have made it their next generation console of choice."

