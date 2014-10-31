“Cutting edge” means different things to different people. To some it might mean just-out-of-the-lab technology that won’t be available for years to come. To others it’s a kitchen knife. But no one can argue that the Sony S90 curved 4K television is about as cutting-edge as it gets.
And you can see it in all its glory in selected Sevenoaks Sound and Vision stores.
The S90 has a gently curved 4K screen that boasts four times the number of pixels as a regular Full HD display. It’s bristling with processing tech, too – including Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO picture engine, X-tended Dynamic Range and a Triluminos display for enhanced colour.
It’s a treat for your ears, too, thanks to a built-in 4.2-channel audio system which uses angled speakers to direct sound around the room and deliver a pesudo-surround effect.
The Sony S90 is available now in 65in and 75in sizes, for £3899 and £7299 respectively.
Sevenoaks is also running offers on other Sony 4K sets:
X9 series: 55in (£2449), 65in (£3349), 79in (£6999)
• Claim Free Wireless Subwoofer
• Claim Free 5 Year Warranty
• Claim 5 Free 4K Movies
X85 series: 49in (£1299), 55in (£1399), 65in (£2999)
• Claim Free Soundbar
• Claim Free 5 Year Warranty
Please visit www.ssav.com for more information.