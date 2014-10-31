“Cutting edge” means different things to different people. To some it might mean just-out-of-the-lab technology that won’t be available for years to come. To others it’s a kitchen knife. But no one can argue that the Sony S90 curved 4K television is about as cutting-edge as it gets.

And you can see it in all its glory in selected Sevenoaks Sound and Vision stores.

The S90 has a gently curved 4K screen that boasts four times the number of pixels as a regular Full HD display. It’s bristling with processing tech, too – including Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO picture engine, X-tended Dynamic Range and a Triluminos display for enhanced colour.

It’s a treat for your ears, too, thanks to a built-in 4.2-channel audio system which uses angled speakers to direct sound around the room and deliver a pesudo-surround effect.

The Sony S90 is available now in 65in and 75in sizes, for £3899 and £7299 respectively.

Sevenoaks is also running offers on other Sony 4K sets:

X9 series: 55in (£2449), 65in (£3349), 79in (£6999)

• Claim Free Wireless Subwoofer

• Claim Free 5 Year Warranty

• Claim 5 Free 4K Movies

X85 series: 49in (£1299), 55in (£1399), 65in (£2999)

• Claim Free Soundbar

• Claim Free 5 Year Warranty

