Prime Day sales serve up cheap Dolby Atmos soundbars from just £129

Amazon's own annual sales event typically goes big on Prime Day headphones deals and Prime Day TV deals (check out those pages if you don't believe us!), but this year it hasn't overlooked the increasingly popular Dolby Atmos soundbar.

In the Amazon Prime Day sales, two budget TCL Dolby Atmos soundbars are currently reduced by up to 35 per cent.

The 2.1-channel TCL TS8111 2.1 soundbar has dropped from £199 to just £129, while the 3.1-channel TCL TS9030 soundbar and subwoofer is now only £239, down from £349.

There are also Prime Day deals on more mid-ranging Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sony and Denon.

TCL TS8111 2.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar £199 £129 at Amazon

This all-in-one budget soundbar is 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos-certified, and has HDMI ARC, optical and aux inputs, plus Bluetooth. Down to just £129, this 2020 TCL model is one of the cheapest Atmos soundbars we've come across.View Deal

TCL TS9030 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar £349 £239 at Amazon

The bigger brother to the model above, the TS9030 boosts its bass output with a separate wireless subwoofer, and has an additional driver (centre channel). Still very much on the budget side for an Atmos soundbar.View Deal

We haven't tested either of these TCL models, but if we had they would be among the cheapest we had tested. The Sony HT-G700 has proven that Dolby Atmos can be done well in a budget soundbar, however from models of such size, driver count and price, you shouldn't expect Atmos movie soundtrack effects to sound as if they're flying over your head – as they might from a premium Atmos soundbar or proper Atmos speaker system.

What you should reasonably get is a wider, and therefore more immersive, soundfield with – we'd hope, but cannot ourselves verify – an enhanced sense of height compared to a 'standard' soundbar. Naturally, we would also hope for decent clarity for delivering vocals and, especially from the TS9030, a prominent bass presence.

If you're looking for a compact soundbar on a budget, we might just say these Prime Day-discounted soundbars are worth a punt.

Got a slightly bigger budget? Keep scrolling!

More Prime Day deals on Dolby Atmos soundbars

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £479 at Amazon

This Atmos soundbar will generate sonic fireworks without decimating the bank account. Going up in price you get a 7.1.2 virtual surround sound with Dolby Atmos, plus HDMI connectivity and wireless streaming over Bluetooth or wi-fi. Four starsView Deal

Denon Home 550 Dolby Atmos soundbar £599 £499 at Amazon

With a six-driver array and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound support, the 550 promises to have both the hardware and software to do movie soundtracks proud. You can also stream hi-res music from your favourite music services or local music libraries directly using the built-in HEOS wireless platform, too.View Deal

Sony HT-X8500 Dolby Atmos soundbar £350 £239 at Amazon

While the HT-X8500 will give your TV a big sonic boost, we decided it was far from the best upgrade you could make for its original asking price due to its somewhat foggy audio quality. Its discounted price helps, though, and it offers a big-scale sound simulating a 7.1.2 configuration.View Deal

