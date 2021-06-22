Prime Day gym headphones: snap up the excellent JBL Reflect Flow now for just £45!

Looking for cheap but sonically great true wireless headphones for the gym this Amazon Prime Day? Keep reading. Ever since the product gatecrashed the headphones space in 2019, the JBL Reflect Flow headphones quickly revealed themselves to be one of the best sports headphones you can buy – and right now, they're just £45!

For context, that ultra-low price has been marked down from an already-reduced £70 – and an original RRP of £130!

Prime Day sports headphones deal

JBL Reflect Flow (black) £130 £45 (save £85) at Amazon

You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this new all-time low price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – plus IPX7 water resistance. A top Prime Day deal. View Deal

The Reflect Flow combine five-star sonics with a marathon battery life (10 hours from the buds plus a further 20 hours in the case) to make for an extremely appealing proposition.

OK, if you're looking to future-proof your listening gear, you should glance at our Sony WF-1000XM4 review. These are the new 2021 true wireless earbuds to beat –but you'll have to have an extra £205 knocking about.

The JBL Reflect Flow buds are circular (comprising a branded central button with silver sides and coloured detailing around the driver housing, which is visible through the translucent fins and tips) and you can take our word for this: they stay put whether you're blasting through a HIIT session or putting in a shift on the rowing machine.

They have some features usually only found in higher-end models, too. Ambient Aware lets in some background noise so you can hear traffic noise or station announcements, while TalkThru dampens the volume down low enough to hold a conversation without taking the earbuds out.

What of the sound? They earned five stars in our JBL Reflect Flow review, so no prizes for guessing they sound mighty impressive, especially for a pair of sports headphones. Precise timing meets plenty of detail, while the bass is deep but playful, precise and well-balanced.

Our advice? For this money, you can't beat them for the gym. Oh, and you should probably act sharpish, Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight.