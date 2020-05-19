Polk Signa S3 soundbar offers Chromecast streaming on a budget

Soundbars are increasingly going beyond their original remit of boosting TV sound – and one such ambitious ‘bar is the new Polk Signa S3 (£279), which complements standard TV connections with multi-room, network music streaming.

By supporting Google Chromecast, users can easily play music or videos from compatible Chromecast apps, including Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz. It also allows the Signa S3 to pair with other Chromecast-enabled speakers to play music throughout the home. The Google integration also expands to Google Assistant voice control via a separate Google Home device or the Google Home app.

As far as duties to transform TV sound go, the Signa S3 has HDMI and HDMI ARC sockets for one-cable connectivity, through which it can decode Dolby Digital 5.1 soundtracks. An alternative optical input is also onboard.

(Image credit: Polk)

Polk Audio’s patented Voice Adjust technology allows the owner to adjust voice channel levels, while ‘Movie’, ‘Music’ and ‘Night Mode settings offer further means of flexibility and personalization.

Sitting 5cm tall and 90cm wide, the soundbar will spread across 40-43in TVs and sit comfortably within the parameters of larger sets. The external wireless subwoofer, present and correct to bring the sonic brunt, is designed to sit on the floor near the TV and ‘bar.

The Signa S3 is the latest addition to the US audio brand’s Signa Series, which also comprises the entry-level, non-streaming Signa Solo soundbar (£149) and Signa S2 soundbar and subwoofer system (£199). It comes with both HDMI and optical cables and goes on sale from 4th June, priced £279.

