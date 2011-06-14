PMC's OB1i floorstanders are the latest speakers in the company's range to get a Signature version.

As a result of the response to the FB1i, TB2i and PB1i Signature models, and demand from customers, company founder Pete Thomas has reworked the crossover of the speakers.

The result is said to be more fine detail and transparency in the mid vocal range delivered by the 7.5cm softdome midrange driver.

In addition the £4840/pr speakers, which come in a Rose Palissandre veneer unique to the Signature range, are provided with with a certificate of authenticity signed by Thomas, and a brushed aluminium serial number plate.

The work on the crossover involves careful selection, measurement and recording of every one of its 31 elements – ensuring, the company says, 'perfect performance and conformity to the original design'.

The speakers use a PMC/SEAS-developed 27mm SOLONEX soft-dome tweeter and 17cm bass driver as well as that midrange unit, with the bass unit working in the company's usual Advanced Transmission Line loading to give clean bass down to 28Hz.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook