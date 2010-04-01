Looks like these offers are limited-number - some deals are already over. Best get bargain-hunting quickly....
Original story
We've spotted some great discounts in Play.com's one-day April Fools Madness sale: here are our favourites, complete with direct links to the deals.
Blu-ray bargains
The Godfather Trilogy Blu-ray boxset- £17.99
Dirty Harry Blu-ray boxset - E15.99
Apocalypto - £4.99
300 - £7.99
Gran Torino - £7.99
Troy Director's Cut - £6.99 (an excellent edition, incidentally...)
Sweeney Todd - £6.99
Beowulf Director's Cut - £6.99
Terminator 2 - Judgment Day - £5.99
Zodiac Director's Cut - £6.99
DVD deals
Monsters vs Aliens - £2.99
Harry Brown - £8.99
Predator Quadriliogy Boxset - £6.99
There are also some great games deals including XBox version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 - for £24.99, plus cut-price memory cards.
We've availed ourselves of some of these offers already today, so we know the prices aren't a joke!