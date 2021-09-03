Pick up these terrific AKG wireless headphones with 30% off!

Fancy a pair of What Hi-Fi? five-star-rated AKG Y500 wireless headphones in super-snazzy black and gold? Of course you do, and you'll want them even more now that they're available at Selfridges with a £40 discount.

These hugely appealing wireless headphones are normally priced at £129 but can be bought online for just £89 while stocks last. If you don't mind waiting, they're also in and out of stock on Amazon for the same price in blue. They're listed as 'Temporarily Unavailable' on Amazon at the time of writing but it's possible to pre-order for an unspecified date.

The AKG Y500 Wireless are closed back, on-ear wireless headphones. There are media controls on the ear cups and 33 hours worth of battery life once charged up. There's a 3.5mm cable in the box just in case you run out of juice at an inopportune moment. More to the point, they sound terrific.

Best wireless headphones deal

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £89 at Selfridges (save £40)

Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy. A great pair of wireless on-ears, even at their original price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

The sound from the Y500 Wireless is refined with plenty of detail and clarity. There’s ample heft and punch to the low end edges and they can produce vocals with bags of emotion and expression. If you want headphones that you can just put on, listen to and enjoy with minimum fuss, these are ideal.

While there's no noise cancelling at this price, there is an Ambient Aware mode which makes your surroundings a lot easier to hear while out and about. We also like that they'll automatically pause and restart your music as you take them on and off.

We don't expect them to stick around for long at this price. It appears to be a case of phasing out certain colours. They look smashing whichever shade you go for. Grab them while you can.

