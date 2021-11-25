Pick up the best true portable around in this brilliant Black Friday projector deal

No list of Black Friday projector deals is complete without a raft of excellent discounts from Anker and its Nebula portable projector range. This year, the pick of the crop is the Nebula Solar Portable. It got the thumbs up from us at £599. Now down to just £420 at Amazon, it's a proper projector bargain.

It's a 1080p HDR portable projector that's capable of throwing a 400 lumens image at up to 120in for three hours before it will need powering up again. That's enough for at least one feature-length film wherever you go. And, at just 6 x 19 x 19cm and 1.4kg, it's perfect for taking to any room in the house, out into the garden, or on your travels.

In terms of performance, it offers a vivid but balanced picture at a level of brightness that's good enough to enjoy in low lighting. The 2 x 3W speaker system isn't massive but it gives off a healthy enough spread of sound to engross yourself in the entertainment.

Best Black Friday projector deals

Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 £420 at Amazon (save £180)

This Full HD projector is the best portable model we've tested to date. With built-in speakers, an Android TV app platform and three-hour battery life, it's an excellent way to enjoy a big-screen film anywhere round the house, the garden and wherever else you want go.

If you want to beef up the audio a bit, the HDMI 2.0 port on the rear is ARC-enabled for easy soundbar attachment. There's also Bluetooth too. You can use the app platform or USB socket for source material and there's even 8GB of internal storage as well as whatever you might like to plug into the HDMI socket.

Do be warned that the app platform is missing a few of the UK catch-up services, iPlayer included, but otherwise, this is still one of the best portable projectors out there. It's small, convenient and very well appointed.

We've seen Amazon discount the Nebula Solar Portable before but this is the lowest price to date and one well worth taking advantage of. Snap one up and turn any room in your house into a mini cinema, all in time for Christmas!

MORE:

Read our full Nebula Solar Portable review

Take a look at our best Black Friday projector deals page

Save big on AV kit with 2021's best Black Friday deals