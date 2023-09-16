Philips thinks Micro LED 100-inch TVs belong in the lab not your lounge – at least for now

Philips has revealed why it has no interest in entering the 100-inch TV market for the foreseeable future.

Philips’ senior director of product strategy and planning, Danny Tack, explained that the company’s not interested in launching a 100-inch TV during an interview with What Hi-Fi? at a press event in Barcelona earlier this week.

Tack said the main reason is that thanks to the cost of making a 100-inch TV, the market is so small Philips sees no reason to enter it.

“If you look at our current OLED range we go as far as 77-inch. After that, you get diminished returns with the cost. Above that you have 80-inch, and we think after that the market is very small. So if you think about the 100-inch market, that’s really niche, so the reward is too small for the effort... and also they cost as much as a house,” he told What Hi-Fi?.

Despite the company's current lack of interest, Tack didn't rule out Philips eventually launching a 100-inch set, confirming the company is experimenting with the Micro LED tech to use in 100-inch TVs, but only in lab conditions.

“100 inches will mainly come from Micro LED , and we are looking at them. Back in Taiwan, we’re experimenting with Micro LED, but it’s more just in a lab environment at the moment, rather than an idea to bring them into your home,” he said.

Micro LED is a screen technology being marketed as “the next big step” for TVs. You can get a detailed breakdown of its strengths and weaknesses in our What is Micro LED guide, but the short version is that Micro LED is fairly nascent screen technology that works in a similar way to OLED, in that it creates images using self-emitting light rather than a full backlight.

The difference is that rather than using organic light-emitting diodes, Micro LED uses tiny, non-organic LEDs that can go brighter and don't have the potential for burn-in or degradation over time, but Micro LED sets still have the pixel-level contrast control of OLED.

The tech is already available to consumers, though only those with enormous houses and budgets – the smallest and cheapest model launched so far is LG's 118-inch Magnit TV, which costs a staggering $237,000 (around £190,000 / AU$365,000).

The news comes during a boom period for 100-inch TVs with Samsung, Hisense, Sony and TCL all also set to launch new 100-inch sets in the near future. However, the majority of these use Mini LED rather than Micro LED panels. Mini LED is a competing TV panel tech that, despite the similarities in name, works differently to Micro LED because it involves a backlight (the Mini LED element) and isn't self-emissive in the way of Micro LED and OLED.

We'll be curious to see how the TVs perform when, and if, we get them into our test rooms.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve tried and tested

Check out our picks of the best TVs