LG's new 118-inch Micro LED TV is its cheapest yet – but it still costs as much as a house

LG has announced a new addition to its Micro LED TV range. The 118-inch 4K 120Hz LG Magnit isn't quite as whopping, or expensive, as its 136-inch counterpart, but it's still a large, high-spec model that costs a very pretty penny.

If you've had your head buried in the proverbial sand, Micro LED is being lined up as the next big step in TV tech, providing the pixel-level contrast control of OLED, with potentially greater brightness and little to no threat of image retention. Micro LED TVs are also exceedingly power-efficient as there’s no necessity for a colour filter for them to shine through. The new 118-inch LG manages a max brightness of 2000 nits, the same peak achievable with the larger 136 model.

Like its bigger brother, this slightly smaller Magnit uses LG's webOS smart TV platform to provide direct access to streaming services and platforms, all powered by LG's Alpha 9 AI processor. In addition, the Magnit provides HDR10 and HDR10 Pro compatibility, as well as AirPlay 2 and Miracast support. If you're considering using the TV's built-in sound, a pair of 50-watt speakers will be providing the accompanying score.

Like the larger model, the 118-inch newbie offers picture quality optimisation with an Alpha 9 Gen6 AI processor, boosting the clarity and dynamism of the visuals already offered by that large microLED display. This intelligent system analyses the displayed content to adjust levels of screen noise, recognising things such as human faces in relation to external clutter to give a more natural overall arrangement.

In terms of connectivity, the LG is well furnished, providing four HDMI In ports as well as two USBs, LAN, RS-232C, an optical out and eARC. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meanwhile, take care of your wireless connectivity needs.

While the 118-inch is designed to be the more affordable, perhaps even more manageable alternative to its colossal 136-inch counterpart, there's no question that LG is still targeting the ultra high end of the domestic AV market here, perhaps aiming at an audience that, while they still have the funds at their disposal, don't necessarily have the space, or desire, for the larger alternative.

Either way, the 118-inch Magnit microLED TV will cost you the princely sum of

$237,000 (roughly £190,000 / AU$370,000). If you're even considering splashing the cash, you'll have to make an "Inquiry to Buy" through LG's official website.

