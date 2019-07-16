Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones 50% off on Amazon Prime Day

Some deals need no fanfare, so we're just going to spit it out: for the last day of Amazon Prime Day, Philips Fidelio X2HR Headphones are on offer at £135, reduced from £270 RRP. If you're any good at maths you'll see it straight away – that's half off.

Far from being just another audio product for us to balance precariously atop the dealfest pile, the Fidelio X2HRs boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for sound precision and a luxurious feel.

There's a dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease when cue-ing up your hi-res audio files, and they've even included a 3.5 - 6.3 mm adapter.

We've not been 12 rounds with this particular Philips pair of headphones, but we did review – and award five starts to – the Philips Fidelio X2 which we praised for their "smooth, neutral sound, taut, punchy bass and good insight" along with "unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design to boot".

With only 11 hours left to take Amazon up on its offer (or offers) you'd better get to steppin' if you want in on the action.

