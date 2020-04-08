Philips Android 4K TVs get Disney+ app... and up to 50% discount

The Disney Plus app is now available on over 30 Philips Android 4K TVs, from the entry-level PUS7304 LCD set to the OLED984 OLED model.

Every Philips TV based on the Google Android operating system now has access to the new (and excellent, by the way) House of Mouse streaming service. The Disney Plus app should appear on the Smart TV homepage of 2020 models, while it can be found in, and download from, the Google Play app store on earlier models.

Philips Android TVs from 2019 will be able to make the very most of the Disney Plus catalogue thanks to their support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as, of course, Philips' unique Ambilight technology.

One such well-featured TV range is the Philips PUS8204, which Currys is now offering generous discounts of up to 50 per cent on.

The 50in model is now half price, reduced from £799 to £399.

The 55in version is 34 per cent off, now £499 down from £760.

And last but not least is the 65in variant, which is now only £649 thanks to a 19 per cent price reduction.

Currys is also offering 50 per cent off a Philips soundbar with every purchase of one of the above TVs.

While we haven't tested this particular Philips 4K LCD TV range, and therefore cannot vouch for it wholeheartedly, we wouldn't bet against its value in light of a) Philips' recent form, and b) its feature list. Each model features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support, immersive Ambilight technology, built-in Google Assistant voice control, Freeview HD, and a Google Play Store worth of apps that, now, includes Disney Plus.

Note that the TVs also have an average score of over 8/10 user ratings on the retailer's website, too.

