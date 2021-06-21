Philips Ambilight 4K TV prices tumble in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Looking for a Philips Ambilight TV deal in the Prime Day sales? Amazon has just slashed the price of the 65-inch 65PUS8545 Ambilight from £850 to £679 – saving you £170 in the click of a mouse. That's a killer discount on a 4K TV with 3-sided Ambilight, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The 58-inch version gets an even bigger, £200 discount, dropping from £749 to £549. There's also £160 off the 50-inch (now just £499) and £80 off the 48-inch (yours for only £399).

There's also 25% off Philips Soundbars when you buy selected Philips Ambilight TVs, so you can double up on the savings. Prime Day ends at midnight on 22 June so lock in this discount while you can.

Prime Day 4K TV deals

Philips 65in 4K Ambilight TV £849 £679 at Amazon (save £170) Here's a big-screen bargain worthy of Prime Day: a 2020/21 Philips 65-inch Ambilight with 4K and HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, all for under £700. A tempting deal given the impressive feature count.View Deal

Philips 58in 4K Ambilight TV £749 £549 at Amazon (save £200) There are yet more savings to be had on the 58-inch version. You'll get the same tasty specs: three-sided Ambilight, a direct LED backlight, 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Fantastic value.View Deal

We've not reviewed these smart-looking sets but they have an awful lot going for them. You get three-sided Ambilight (Philips’ exclusive tech that uses lights to extend the onscreen action onto the walls around the TV), the app-packed Android TV operating system, plus voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Orchestrating matters is Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine, promises to deliver a punchy, vibrant picture without looking unnatural. More importantly, Philips has taken a best-of-both-worlds approach and included Dolby Vision and HDR10+ , meaning there's no need to pick a side in the HDR debate.

The bezel is a little bit thicker than some rivals sets, but we can overlook such trifles when the price cuts these deep. Grab £170 off off the 65-inch (£679) and £200 off the 58-inch (£549) while the Prime Day deals allow.

