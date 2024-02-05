PhaseTech's new soundbars feature sliding speakers and a custom-cut mounting rail to suit a variety of TVs

PhaseTech has announced two new adjustable soundbars, both sporting a set of unusual sliding speaker cabinets.

The first of the new models, the VLS70-LCR, is designed to fit 60 to 70-inch TV screens, while the larger VLS100-LCR fits 75 to 100-inch sets.

Both bars feature a trio of passive speaker arrays built into cabinets that can be slid along a mounting rail, with a black fabric grille keeping everything neat and tidy. The rail and grille are both precut to match the width of your TV, offering a bespoke solution for your home cinema needs. The chassis of the bar measures only 7.3cm in depth as well, meaning it shouldn’t protrude from the wall very far at all.

The sliding speaker cabinets are made from extruded aluminium and house five drivers. In the middle lies a 0.75-inch soft-dome tweeter that is flanked by two 3-inch polypropylene woofers. In addition, there are 3-inch polypropylene bass radiators at each end of the cabinet. PhaseTech says that its Absolute Phase Crossover networks ensure the speaker drivers are acoustically and electronically “in phase” and moving in unison.

(Image credit: MSE Audio)

Wondering how this all comes together? PhaseTech says that the installation process is simpler than you might think. After the mounting bar has been attached to the wall, you simply slide the speaker cabinets onto the rail, lock them in place, and attach the grille.

As this system is passive, you will need an external multi-channel AV amplifier to power all three speakers independently. Both soundbars are rated at 15 to 100 watts, with an impedance of 8 ohms, and a sensitivity of 90 dB.

PhaseTech recommends its P3-35 mini-amplifier as an ideal partner for the new bars. This amp delivers 3 x 35 watts of power and is a tiny unit measuring 3.2cm in height, making it small enough to neatly tuck away behind most wall-mounted TVs.

The VLS70-LCR and VLS100-LCR variable-length soundbars are set to be available globally, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

