Optoma's new smart projector is a 4K HDR gaming TV alternative

Gamers are very well served when it comes to TVs (see the best gaming TVs for proof), but less so when it comes to projectors. The Optoma UHD55 could change that.

Not only does it boast 4K HDR tech for a greater contrast ratio, it also has its own gaming mode. This gives a fast response time of 16ms in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080p at 240Hz, making for smoother, more immersive gaming experiences with less blur to distract you from the action.

It sounds like the perfect partner for your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

It's compatible with the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants too, so will slot seamlessly into your smart home set-up. Using the Creative Cast app, the projector can wirelessly beam images, documents and videos from up to four devices. And its 3600 lumens of brightness should make videos just as clear in broad daylight as in the dead of night.

You won't have to reorganise your room around it, either. Thanks to vertical lens shift, 1.3x zoom and 3x3 warping, the UHD55 is versatile enough for any setting. Also onboard are two HDMI 2.0 inputs for hooking up games consoles and Blu-ray players, as well as the more traditional RS-232 connectivity.

It's available now in the US for $2599, with wider pricing and availability yet to be announced.

