The Onkyo TX-RZ3100 (top right) AV receiver and Onkyo PR-RZ5100 AV controller are both THX Ultra2 Plus certified and are 11.2-channel capable. They are joined by the Onkyo TX-RZ1100 (top left) 9.2-channel multichannel receiver.

As with the two initial RZ AV receivers (costing £849 and £1049), Onkyo says these new models are more than capable of driving large floorstanding speakers with “breathtaking accuracy and control”. You can also use them to create a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 3D surround sound system. DTS Neural:X has been incorporated to up-mix lossless multichannel surround formats, such as DTS-HD Master Audio, to emulate additional height effects.

MORE: Onkyo announces RZ AV receivers with THX certification

All three models can handle 4K Ultra HD video with HDR (High Dynamic Range) thanks to HDCP 2.2 compatible HDMI inputs. There's also support for BT.2020 colour, 4:4:4 colour space and 4K/60Hz content.

In addition each model gets Zone 2 pre-outs with an independent HDMI output, as well as Zone 3 pre-outs, while the PR-RZ5100 is also equipped with balanced XLR connectors. The TX-RZ1100 and TX-RZ3100 AV receivers have Zone 2 and 3 powered outputs for driving speakers in other rooms in your home.

MORE: Dolby Atmos - What is it? And how can you get it?

The PR-ZR5100 AV controller

FireConnect wireless technology makes an appearance again, letting you use the new models as part of a multi-room music system. Features such as Google Cast, AirPlay, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Tidal and TuneIn radio are included too.

Onkyo has separated the digital circuits from the analogue ones in a bid to minimise interference and has fitted custom-designed low-hum transformers and capacitors for “smooth and instantaneous power”.

The new models will be available from September with prices as follows: TX-RZ1100, £1999; TX-RZ3100, £2499; PR-RZ5100, £2499.

MORE: HDR TV - What is it? And how can you get it?