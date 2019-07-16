NOW TV stick + 2 Month Entertainment Pass now only £11.58 for Prime Day

Wherever you live in the UK, you'll know how many pints you can buy for £11.58. Two, maybe three. Well, for the price of those two or three pints you can today purchase a NOW TV video streamer stick and two months of unlimited access to Sky entertainment content.

For Prime Day, Amazon has reduced the price of its NOW TV Smart Stick + 2 Month Entertainment Pass bundle by 38 per cent to just £11.58.

The offer is an Amazon 10-hour Lightning Deal that starts now and ends tonight at 8:15pm.

NOW TV Smart Stick + 2 Month Entertainment Pass £19 £11.58

For less than the price of a round of drinks, you can now get Sky's NOW TV streamer ("Sky content on a stick") plus two whole months of the service's entertainment content. An unmissable deal, available today only.View Deal

As we said in our review, "the Now TV Smart Stick is a product with one simple purpose: to provide you with inexpensive access to content from its parent company, Sky, without the expense of an ongoing monthly subscription. The great thing is that it can also turn your old TV into a smart TV, with catch-up apps for all the major UK channels, as well as YouTube."

As for the Entertainment Pass, it gives you access to over 300 boxsets on-demand as well as live TV from channels you won't get on Freeview, such as Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts, Comedy Central, MTV and Fox.

It's £7.99/month once your two-month pass has expired, and as it's contract-free you can cancel anytime.

MORE:

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 UK deals live right now

The 6 best 4K TV deals on Amazon Prime Day

The 7 best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Beats, Sony, AKG