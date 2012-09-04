They've clearly been a bit busy at Klipsch – hot on the heels of the MkII versions of the Image S4 and S4i comes the company's first ceramic-bodied design, the £170 Image X7i.

The ceramic material used for the housing offers greater durability than the plastics found in many rival designs, Klipsch says, and is available in either black or white with laser-etched logos.

It uses a proprietary balanced armature design for wide frequency response and dynamic range, and this is backed up with Klipsch's oval ear-tips, designed for a better fit in the ear-canal and improved passive noise-isolation.

Four sizes of ear-tip are provided with the X7i, which also uses the company's new flat cable for better strength and tangle-resistance.

The cable is fitted with a three-button remote control/microphone for use with Apple iOS devices, and the earphones come with a carrying pouch and a clothing clip for the remote/microphone.

The Image X7i is available now from Klipsch retailers, or online direct from Klipsch.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook