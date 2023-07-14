New Philips Ambilight TVs won't work with Philips Hue

Given the rate at which technology advances, new TVs are inevitably better than those they replace, but sometimes they lose a much-loved feature. That's what's happened here: Philips' latest Ambilight TVs have lost the ability to sync with the firm's Hue home lights.

Ambilight is a TV lighting system that reacts to what's happening on screen. The idea is to extend the visuals beyond the confines of the screen to create a more immersive viewing experience. With previous models, this could sync with Philips' range of Hue home smart lights (known as the Ambilight+Hue feature) to extend the light show even further, but not so with the 2023 models.

This was first reported by Philips-focussed blog Toengel (via Flatpanelshd).

Why has Philips canned the feature? According to a spokesperson, it was because of low take-up, coupled with Ambilight's increasing sophistication as a standalone feature. On last year's TVs, the feature gained added more colour detail and accuracy, and this continue's with the 2023 models. The spokesperson added that there's another "big step" coming in Ambilight next year.

Philips TVs and Hue lights are made by two different companies – TP Vision and Signify, respectively. They're both marketed under the Philips brand, but are developed and assembled completely separately.

Fans of coloured light shows do still have an option. Signify's external Hue Play HDMI Sync box will choreograph your smart lights along to your TV, while TP Vision's external speakers will create a wider audio stage into the bargain. Philips' 2023 Ambilight TVs will also continue to add Ambilight to Spotify, gaming and other applications.

