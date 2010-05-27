Trending

New Denon headphones offer improved sound and iPhone control

By News 

Remote control headphones give voice and music control of Apple iPhone 3GS and iPod Touch 2G

Denon has introduced its first set of headphones with a remote control and microphone for use with Apple iPhones and iPods.

The new Denon AH-C560R (£99.99) and AH-C260R (£44.99) in-ear models have been designed with simple 'one-touch' iPhone/iPod compatiblity, providing users with voice and music control.

Both feature a three-button remote control/mic that is compatible with Apple Voice Control for the iPhone 3GS, iPod Touch 2G and the latest generation Shuffle. They also control the Apple iPad.

A newly developed hybrid (metal and plastic combined with Elastomer) housing ensures a "clean sound", says Denon, and a Radial Cascade Damper reduces noise and interference from touched cables.

Also included with both models are multiple sizes of ear tips, extension cables and ear clips to ensure a comfortable fit. The AH-C560R gets a soft-foam earpiece for extra comfort.

The AH-C560R and AH-C260R will be available in black from July. They will be joined by the non-remote control AH-C260, available in silver and black for £24.99.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter