Key spec for Google's new 'Chromecast HD' streamer revealed in leak

Google is said to be on the verge of launching a new budget Chromecast streaming device. Android Central has already treated tech fans to a leaked pic, but a new rumour seems to reveal more about the "Chromecast HD" spec (via flatpanelshd).

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who claims to have the official build software, tips the Chromecast HD to run Android 12 with Google TV. That's huge, as the original Google Chromecast is stuck on Android 10 and can't be upgraded, mainly due to the fact it doesn't have enough internal memory.

The Chromecast HD is also tipped for an Amlogic S805X2 chipset with support for AV1 decoding (something the current Chromecast lacks). AV1 is already used by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google as it's extremely efficient and compresses video without reducing picture quality.

The new affordable high-def dongle would presumably sit below the company's 4K-capable Google Chromecast with Google TV (pictured above). There's no word on price but a previous leak suggested that the Chromecast HD could sell for as little as $30 / €40 (around £27 / AU$49), setting it on a collision course with Amazon's cheaper Fire TV Sticks.

Rumours of a successor to the third-gen Chromecast have been swirling around for almost a year now – alongside talk of Google reviving the 2015 Chromecast Audio, which has become something of a cult classic thanks to its high-res audio streaming skills.

Google has already scheduled its Pixel launch event for 6th October, so we could see the new budget Chromecast HD unveiled alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the same time. Fingers crossed...

