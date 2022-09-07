Google Pixel 7 event scheduled for 6th October

It's official: the Google Pixel 7 smartphone will launch at Google's next hardware event on 6th October at 10am ET / 3pm BST / 12am AEST.

A limited number of press will be invited to the in-person "Made by Google" event in New York; everyone else can stream the announcement live at GoogleStore.com/events (opens in new tab) and on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

The Pixel 7 is likely to be the star of the show but the event will also showcase the latest Pixel Watch and a slew of Nest-branded smart home devices. "All of the devices will be shoppable the same day at GoogleStore.com," adds Google.

It's all coming together.Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7XSeptember 6, 2022 See more

The timing of the announcement is significant, coming just hours before Apple is due to launch its long-awaited iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets. Perhaps Google wants to remind tech fans about the Pixel 7 – before they rush out and empty their wallets on the latest iPhone.

We already know plenty about the Pixel 7. A couple of weeks ago, early developer versions of the 6.2-inch Pixel 7 and 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro smartphones surfaced on the internet. The new handsets boast a sleek "visor-like" design and are tipped to ship with Android 13 and Google's latest Tensor chip.

Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the latest Pixel 7 leaks in the lead up to Thursday 6th October.

MORE:

Our pick of the best smartphones for music and movies

Pixel 7: all the news and rumours

The best wireless earbuds for your smartphone