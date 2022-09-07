Google Pixel 7 event scheduled for 6th October

By Tom Bailey
published

Google's next smartphone is officially incoming!

(Image credit: Google)

It's official: the Google Pixel 7 smartphone will launch at Google's next hardware event on 6th October at 10am ET / 3pm BST / 12am AEST. 

A limited number of press will be invited to the in-person "Made by Google" event in New York; everyone else can stream the announcement live at GoogleStore.com/events (opens in new tab) and on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

The Pixel 7 is likely to be the star of the show but the event will also showcase the latest Pixel Watch and a slew of Nest-branded smart home devices. "All of the devices will be shoppable the same day at GoogleStore.com," adds Google.

The timing of the announcement is significant, coming just hours before Apple is due to launch its long-awaited iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets. Perhaps Google wants to remind tech fans about the Pixel 7 – before they rush out and empty their wallets on the latest iPhone.

We already know plenty about the Pixel 7. A couple of weeks ago, early developer versions of the 6.2-inch Pixel 7 and 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro smartphones surfaced on the internet. The new handsets boast a sleek "visor-like" design and are tipped to ship with Android 13 and Google's latest Tensor chip.

Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the latest Pixel 7 leaks in the lead up to Thursday 6th October. 

Tom Bailey

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.