Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen wireless speakers get Qobuz support

Naim has announced native Qobuz support for its family of second-generation Mu-so wireless speakers.

The free over-the-air firmware update is available for the Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen from today (15th June) and rolls out to the Mu-so 2nd Gen on Wednesday (17th June), allowing owners who subscribe to the streaming service direct access to the catalogue through the Naim control app

The new update for its Mu-so range completes Naim’s support of Qobuz across its latest-generation streaming products. The Naim Uniti Atom, Uniti Star and Uniti Nova systems, as well as the ND5 XS2, NDX 2 and ND 555 network players, received the update back in February.

Qobuz offers 40 million CD-quality streams in addition to over two million hi-res tracks (up to 24-bit/192kHz), all of which are playable in their original resolution on the Naim streaming products. The service is available from £14.99/$14.99 per month, however 30-day free trials are available via a link in the Naim app.

